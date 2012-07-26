* To cut 5,000 jobs, exit unprofitable markets, contracts
* CEO Verwaayen takes bolder action to repair struggling
group
PARIS, July 26 Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent
said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit or
restructure unprofitable markets as part of a programme to lower
costs by 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) by the end of next
year.
The move comes after the Franco-American group warned last
week that it would miss its 2012 profit margin target and
pre-announced an adjusted operating loss of 40 million euros on
sales above 3.5 billion in the second quarter.
Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen is struggling with a slowdown
in spending on network equipment and competition from Huawei
Technologies Co. and Ericsson, while trying
to prevent Alcatel-Lucent from slipping into the red this year.
It posted its first annual profit last year since it was
formed in the 2006 merger of Alcatel SA and Lucent Technologies,
but Verwaayen was not able to deliver on a promised turnaround
plan with cash burn and costs remaining a burden.
"Despite having demonstrated our ability to deliver
operational profitability, it is clear...that we must embark on
a more aggressive transformation," said Verwaayen in a
statement. "These times demand firm actions."
Alcatel-Lucent shares have plummeted nearly 25 percent this
year to reach their lowest point ever, closing at 0.86 euros on
Wednesday. In comparison, the European technology index
has risen 4.1 percent this year.
The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of Alcatel-Lucent's
78,000 employees. The group will also seek to get rid of
unprofitable services contracts in which it manages networks for
operators, squeeze more money out of its patent portfolio, and
exit or restructure in countries where it is weak.
Alcatel-Lucent also gave a new annual profit target of
posting a second-half adjusted operating margin better than the
first half when it stood at minus 3.7 percent. It confirmed its
prior target of aiming for a "strong positive net cash position
at the end of 2012".
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
