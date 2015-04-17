(Adds comments)
HELSINKI, April 17 Finland's Nokia on
Friday defended its commitment to protect jobs in France
following its planned takeover of Alcatel-Lucent, and
suggested future job cuts could focus on countries other than
the two home bases.
Nokia has pledged not to cut French jobs for two years after
the closure of the deal, beyond what Alcatel had already
planned.
"When you do deals with France involved, you want to make
sure that the government endorses your deal, understands the
strategic rationale," chief executive Rajeev Suri told a news
conference.
"There is nothing extraordinary in the commitment to France
... It actually makes total business sense."
Suri added the takeover would eventually lead to job cuts.
He declined to elaborate on the impact on different countries
but praised Nokia's Finnish R&D operations.
Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa added the combined company
must be competitive in every country where it operates.
"Taking the global scope into account, there are
proportionately speaking not that many people in the home
countries."
Nokia has about 6,900 employees in Finland and Alcatel
around 6,000 in France, compared with the companies' total
combined global headcount of 114,000.
