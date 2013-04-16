(Corrects paragraph 3 to read 'fourth' instead of 'third')
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 16 Global investment manager
Alcentra is expected to launch a new European Collateralised
Loan Obligation (CLO) on Wednesday, banking sources said.
JP Morgan has been mandated to arrange the CLO and
more details are expected on Wednesday, such as its size,
structure and potential pricing, bankers said.
Alcentra's new CLO will be the fourth new European CLO since
the onset of the financial crisis. Cairn Capital reopened the
market in February with a 300 million euro ($392.52 million) CLO
arranged via Credit Suisse, closely followed by a 300
million euro CLO from Pramerica and Barclays. Last week
Apollo priced its new 334 million euro European CLO
through Citigroup.
"The new CLOs are coming on fast and furious," a leveraged
finance banker said.
The news is supportive for the leveraged loan market as CLOs
have been one of the main investors in the space. There were
fears there would be nothing to replace declining liquidity as a
number of existing CLOs come to the end of reinvestment periods.
Funds, such as 3i, Investec, KKR
and New Amsterdam have also all been touted to follow with new
European CLOs.
The CLOs are likely to be structured to allow the vehicle to
invest in bonds as well as loans and also
covenant lite loans, in a bid to ramp up the CLOs more quickly,
bankers said.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
(Editing by Louise Heavens)