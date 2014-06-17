June 17 Alcoa Inc plans to invest $25 million at its power and propulsion facility in Hampton, Virginia, to start production of lighter-weight jet engine blades and meet growing demand from the aerospace sector, it said on Tuesday.

As part of a project starting this month and lasting until the fourth quarter of next year, the company will add equipment for a new production line and modify existing machinery to produce the blades for next-generation aircraft engines, it said.

The move will add at least 75 new full-time employees over three years. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)