May 11 Alcoa Inc said on Monday its
Australian unit will permanently close its Anglesea coal mine
and power station on Aug. 31, after the aluminum producer failed
to find a buyer for the site.
Alcoa expects to record a restructuring charge in 2015 of
$30 million to $35 million, or 2 to 3 cents per share, related
to the shut down.
About 80 percent of this charge would be recorded in the
second quarter, Alcoa said in a statement.
Coal prices have taken a hit as utilities worldwide switch
to cheaper natural gas and demand in China has fallen due to a
slowing economy.
The New York-based company said last February it would
conduct a sales process for its Anglesea mine, which produces
brown coal.
Alcoa said 85 employees were working at the mine.
With market conditions remaining weak, prices for both
steel-making and power generating coal are expected to fall
further this year.
Alcoa also said it continues to expect 2015 cash flow of
$500 million.
