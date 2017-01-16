SYDNEY Jan 16 Plans to provide government
support to keep open a 30-year-old aluminium smelter in
Australia owned by Alcoa have made "progress", parties
involved in talks said on Monday without giving details.
The government is offering financial support to help supply
the Portland smelter in southern Australia with sufficient power
in the wake of a blackout late last year that left it running at
only one-third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity. However,
details are still being discussed.
"Significant progress has been made over the weekend, with
great demonstrations of good faith from all parties working to
find a solution for the future of the Portland smelter,"
Australia's industry minister, Greg Hunt, and Victoria state
treasurer Tim Pallas said in a joint statement.
Alcoa and AGL Energy, which supplies the smelter
with power, confirmed progress had been made in the latest
discussions, but declined to elaborate.
The smelter directly employs about 700 workers.
The secretary of the Australian Workers Union in Victoria,
Ben Davis, said the talks were a sign the smelter had a good
chance of staying open.
"I believe Alcoa wants to keep this smelter running," he
said. "If they wanted to fold up the tent, they would have done
it when they lost two-thirds of its capacity."
Alcoa, the majority owner, has previously said it would
continue to implement cost saving measures at the plant, but its
future would be decided by an ability to remain internationally
competitive.
A rise in electricity prices had added to pressure on the
smelter, which is also battling a glut in the aluminium market.
