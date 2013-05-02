May 2 Alcoa Inc plans to invest $275
million over three years to boost the capacity of a Tennessee
plant to produce aluminum sheet for the automotive industry, the
company said on Thursday.
Alcoa will expand the facility in Alcoa, Tennessee, and
convert some of its can sheet capacity into automotive sheet
production. It did not specify how much automotive sheet
capacity would rise.
Aluminum can sales are expected to slow in the United States
this year as more consumers cut their soda consumption in favor
of healthier options that are not usually sold in cans, such as
water.
At the same time, Alcoa expects to quadruple aluminum sheet
sales to automakers by 2015 as tough new environmental standards
push car manufacturers to reduce the weight of their vehicles.
Aluminum is more expensive than conventional steel but is much
lighter.
The company said the changes at the Tennessee plant would
add 200 full-time and 400 temporary construction jobs.
Alcoa said on Wednesday it was considering shutting down an
additional 11 percent of its aluminum smelting capacity due to
weak aluminum prices. It already has 13 percent sitting
idle.