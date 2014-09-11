Sept 11 Alcoa Inc has signed a long-term
contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co with aluminum
sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion, the metals
company said on Thursday.
The new contract is the largest ever signed between the two
companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not
disclose a precise value or time frame.
Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business, and in June
announced a $2.85 billion deal to buy jet engine part maker
Firth Rixson.
Though it helped create the modern aluminum industry more
than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin,
specialized parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even
if they contain other metals or no aluminum at all.
Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday "establishes
a foundation for continued collaboration" on new alloys,
including aluminum-lithium.
The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for
Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)