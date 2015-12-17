CHICAGO Dec 17 Metals company Alcoa Inc
said on Thursday it has signed two long-term supply contracts
with plane manufacturer Boeing Co worth more than $2.5
billion that will be part of its value-added business once the
company splits in the second half of 2016.
One of the contracts is for fasteners and the other for
lightweight titanium seat track assemblies, which hold seats in
place and bear the weight of passengers.
The contracts involve providing parts for the 737 MAX,
777X and 787 Dreamliner.
"This is a major contract for us," Alcoa Chief Executive
Klaus Kleinfeld told Reuters. "This shows the strength we have
been able to build in this complicated business."
In October the company announced a similar $1 billion
contract with Airbus to provide fasteners for the A350
XWB, A320neo and A330.
Alcoa has bet on growth from titanium and high-strength
aluminum sales to the aerospace industry as its order book
swells for airplane production and amid renewed global spending
on automobiles. About 40 percent of revenue for the new
value-added business was generated by the aerospace sector.
After the split next year, Alcoa's traditional business,
which also includes better-performing bauxite and alumina, will
retain the Alcoa name. The newer company has yet to be named.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bill Trott)