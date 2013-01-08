BRIEF-Kinross resumes drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
NEW YORK Jan 8 Alcoa Inc : * Shares were up 2 percent after the bell following the release of its results
* Amazon fulfillment center to open in Fresno, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: