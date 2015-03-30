March 30 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said on
Monday it would shut the remaining 74,000 metric tons of
capacity at its Sao Luis smelter in Brazil due to weak metal
prices and high costs.
The refinery at Sao Luis will continue normal operations,
Alcoa said.
The company said on March 6 that it would evaluate 500,000
metric tons of smelting capacity and 2.8 million metric tons of
refining capacity for possible curtailment, closure or sale.
Once smelting is stopped at Sao Luis on April 15, Alcoa will
have idled about 740,000 metric tons, or 21 percent, of its
smelting capacity, the company said.
Alcoa idled 97,000 tons of smelting capacity at Sao Luis in
2014.
Alcoa, whose shares were up 1 percent at $12.83 in premarket
trading, said it would record a charge of 1 cent per share in
the first quarter to reflect the Sao Luis closure.
Up to Friday's close, Alcoa's shares had fallen about 20
percent this year.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)