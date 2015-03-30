(Adds analyst comment, aluminum market background throughout)
March 30 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said on
Monday it will shut its only remaining smelter in Brazil, the
latest victim of a toxic mix of weak metal prices and high
energy costs.
Despite tight regional supplies, the plant, with capacity to
produce 74,000 tonnes of aluminum per year, is the third to
close in Brazil in the past year. That leaves two operating in
the country, down from six in 2010.
The closure will cut Brazil's annual production to under
900,000 tonnes even as consumption is expected to grow as South
America's largest economy prepares to host the 2016 Olympics.
Last year, Brazil produced 962,000 tonnes of aluminum, the
lowest since 1990 and down a quarter from 2013, and well short
of its needs for fabricated products, according to data from
Brazil's Aluminum Association (ABAL).
High recycling rates will help cushion some of the
production losses, driven by soaring energy costs as a severe
drought has raised hydropower prices.
"You have a situation in which the massive energy costs mean
that primary aluminum is basically untenable," said Nic Brown,
head of commodities research at Natixis in London.
Dwindling output could increase Brazil's reliance on imports
as its large packaging sector grows, potentially diverting
supplies from exporters in Asia and the Middle East away from
the North American market.
Brazil imported 306,400 tonnes of primary aluminum and
alloys between January and September 2014, up from 78,100 tonnes
during the same period in 2013, according to the most recent
ABAL data.
Any tightening of supplies could boost premiums that are
paid for physical delivery of metal on top of the benchmark
London Metal Exchange price.
Weak futures prices have prompted Alcoa and other aluminum
companies to shut smelting capacity and refocus on
higher-margin, value-added products to meet burgeoning demand
from the automotive industry.
Monday's news comes weeks after Alcoa said it would review
500,000 tonnes of annual capacity and 2.8 million tonnes of
alumina refining capacity as it ramps up its massive low-cost
smelter in Saudi Arabia.
The first drop in premiums in five years this year put more
pressure on producers and likely accelerated Alcoa's decision,
said Nicholas Snowdon, metals analyst at Standard Chartered in
London.
Norsk Hydro's 460,000-tonne-a-year Barcarena plant,
and CBA's 475,000-tonne-a-year Sorocaba smelter are Brazil's
only remaining smelters.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Rohit T. K. in
Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Galloway; Editing by Ted Kerr)