By Luc Cohen
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 A warning by Alcoa that
it may reduce smelting capacity is the first concrete sign that
lower delivery premiums for aluminum are threatening producers
amid low futures prices, traders and industry sources said.
The vertically integrated aluminum company announced Friday
it would review 14 percent of its smelting capacity, or 500,000
tonnes, for closure, curtailment or sale, as it shifts its focus
from upstream production to fabrication of value-added products
aimed mainly at fast-growing demand from the automotive
industry.
Traders and industry players told Reuters that New
York-based Alcoa's decision was also driven by the potential for
aluminum premiums to fall further, as queues shorten at
warehouses where metal had been stockpiled off the market in
recent years, and financing deals begin to unwind.
The premium is the price end users pay on top of the futures
price to take physical possession of the metal. Record-high
premiums in recent months have kept all-in prices high, but they
have started to drop amid continued low futures prices,
threatening producers' profits.
"We're seeing news of weak premia that have only been in the
market for two months, and they're out of the gate announcing
intentions to balance supply," said Jorge Beristain, head of
Americas metals and mining research at Deutsche Bank in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
The U.S. Midwest aluminum premium AL-PREM rose to a record
above 24 cents in early 2015 but is now under 22 cents. It could
fall to 12 to 15 cents by summer, Ed Meir, senior commodities
analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone, told Reuters.
Alcoa will probably target for closure its highest-cost
smelters in Brazil and Spain, where it has five plants with a
combined 725,000 tonnes of capacity, Beristain said.
It recently signed long-term power deals for its three
smelters in Canada and its Ferndale, Washington smelter, likely
protecting them from closure, a North American industry source
said.
Its other U.S. smelters in Warrick, Indiana, Massena, New
York and Wenatchee, Washington are profitable at current prices,
Beristain said. A labor union source at Warrick, the largest
smelter by capacity in the United States, said Alcoa had not
contacted workers about the announcement.
Alcoa has curtailed 1.3 million metric tonnes of smelting
capacity since 2007, even as it has opened a large, low-cost
smelter in Saudi Arabia.
If premiums continue to fall, other companies may consider
curtailing primary aluminum production, said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)