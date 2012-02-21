* Alcoa, CPI agree on joint venture company
* JV will make fabricated aluminum products in China
* Alcoa stock rises over 3 percent
Feb 21 Alcoa Inc and China Power
Investment Corp (CPI) said on Tuesday they agreed to establish a
joint venture company to produce high-end fabricated aluminum
products for the Chinese market.
Alcoa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld
and CPI President Lu Qizhou signed the agreement in Beijing to
set up Alcoa CPI (China) Aluminum Investment Co. Ltd, which will
be majority owned and managed by the U.S. aluminum producer and
based in Shanghai.
"This alliance will enhance Alcoa`s competitiveness and
further position our businesses for continued profitable
growth," said Kleinfeld.
The joint venture company will serve as a leading
manufacturer of high-end fabricated aluminum products for the
aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, consumer
electronics and packaging markets in China, the companies said.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Alcoa stock was 3.3 percent higher at $10.49 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.