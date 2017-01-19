SYDNEY Jan 20 AGL Energy Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to supply electricity to an Australian smelter owned Alcoa that was hit by blackouts late last year.

The agreement is part of the Australian government's rescue package for the Portland smelter in Victoria state after the blackouts left it running at only one-third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity.

