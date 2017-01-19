Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
SYDNEY Jan 20 Alcoa said on Friday it has reached a deal with Australia's government to restart lost production at its Portland aluminum smelter.
The smelter has been running at only a third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity since a statewide blackout in December. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage