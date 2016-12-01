MELBOURNE Dec 2 Alcoa Corp was forced to
shut one of two potlines at its Portland aluminium smelter in
Australia following a power outage on Thursday and does not know
when it will be restarted, a spokesman said on Friday.
The plant was hit when a power interconnector between the
states of Victoria and South Australia went down, knocking out
power to both of the smelter's potlines for about five and a
half hours.
"As a result of the outage and subsequent instability, and
to ensure the safety of people inside the plant, one potline has
been curtailed. Efforts are focussed on maintaining production
in the smelter's second potline," Alcoa said in a statement.
"It is too early to speculate on the full impact of the
power outage, or on how long it may take to restore normal
operations."
The Portland smelter, co-owned by Alcoa, CITIC and
an arm of Marubeni Corp, produces about 300,000 tonnes
of aluminium a year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)