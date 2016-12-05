(Adds detail)
MELBOURNE Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa Corp
said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power
outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that
forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing
'substantial challenges'.
The smelter was hit when a power interconnector between the
states of Victoria and South Australia went down on Thursday,
knocking out power to both of the plant's potlines for about
five-and-a-half hours.
"We are now beginning to assess the operational impact of
the outage and, given the significance of this event, we have
substantial challenges and analysis ahead of us. As that work is
completed, we will provide an update," Alcoa said in a
statement.
Speculation has grown about the future of the Portland
smelter after a recent rise in electricity prices added to
pressure from a years-long glut in the global aluminium market.
A long power outage can cause molten aluminium to solidify
in the potline's cells, from which it has to be chiselled out.
The blackout also disrupted production at a second potline,
although a portion of it was still operating, Alcoa said. A
spokesman declined to give further details.
Analysts said the power outage could further jeopardise the
future of the smelter, given the expense and time required to
restart damaged potlines. An Alcoa spokesman said at the time
that the company was not speculating about the future of the
plant.
The smelter, co-owned by Alcoa, CITIC Resources
and an arm of Marubeni Corp 8002.T, produces about 300,000
tonnes of aluminium a year.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)