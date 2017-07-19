Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure

An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee, U.S. is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photo

(Reuters) - Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp (AA.N) on Wednesday trimmed its annual forecast for a measure of profitability, citing market trends.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

Alcoa warned of an expected increase in input costs, which it said was driven by strength in the global aluminium market.

Shares of New York-based Alcoa fell 2.5 percent to $35.58 in after-market trading.

The producer of aluminium, alumina and bauxite, however reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments.

Alcoa also slightly raised its 2017 forecast for global aluminium demand growth to 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent, up from a prior expectation of 4.5 percent to 5 percent.

Alcoa's revenue rose 23 percent to $2.86 billion in the quarter ended June 30, edging past analysts' average estimate of $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Alcoa was $75 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with a loss of $55 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Alcoa earned 62 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 60 cents.

Alcoa last year split into two entities. The spun-off company, Arconic Inc (ARNC.N), specializes in higher-end aluminium and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and construction industries.