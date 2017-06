MILAN Feb 8 The EU Commission said on Wednesday it had taken Italy to the European Court of Justice because it failed to comply with a decision over state aid to Glencore's Portovesme plant and two other metal producers in Italy.

One year ago, the Commission asked Italy to recoup 18 million euros ($24 million) of aid in the form of favourable power tariffs to the Portovesme, ILA and Rusal's Eurallumina plants.