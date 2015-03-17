(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify Alcoa and the Suriname
government are pursuing a transaction, and have not agreed upon
one yet)
March 17 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said it
would curtail 443,000 metric tons per year of alumina refining
capacity at its Suralco facility in Suriname.
Alcoa and the South American country's government have also
agreed to pursue a transaction in which a state-owned entity
will buy the Suralco operations, the company said on Tuesday.
The company's shares were down 1.5 percent at $13.09 on the
New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
Alcoa said it expects to complete the curtailment by April
30, and reach a deal with the government there by July 1.
Of Suralco's 2.2 million metric tons annual refining
capacity, 876,000 metric tons is currently idled, Alcoa said.
The company said earlier this month that it would review
500,000 metric tons smelting capacity and 2.8 million metric
tons refining capacity for possible curtailment or divestiture
over the next 12 months.
Alcoa has been investing in more advanced aerospace and
automotive products, while selling off some of its traditional,
costly smelting facilities.
The company sold off stakes in smelting and refining
operations in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Alcoa said it would offer severance packages to affected
employees. It does not expect financial impact related to the
curtailment to be material to its earnings.
The benchmark aluminum price on the London Metal Exchange
has fallen about 13 percent in the past six months.
The company's stock had risen about 12 percent in the 12
months to Monday's close, outperforming the 10 percent rise in
the broader Dow Jones U.S. Aluminum Index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)