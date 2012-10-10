(In Oct. 9 story, corrects headline and first paragraph to show
profit was before one-time items)
* Lowers global demand forecast on slowing China
* Markets showing "slight slowdown" in some regions - CEO
* Aluminum prices just above two-year low
By Steve James and Ernest Scheyder
Oct 9 Stronger demand for aluminum products from
airplane and automobile producers helped Alcoa Inc's
third-quarter profit before one-time charges beat Wall Street's
expectations, offsetting weak aluminum prices and worries about
China's slumping economy.
But, even with its strong downstream business, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld said the company had
noticed a "slight slowdown" in some regions and end markets.
As a result, Alcoa lowered its global aluminum consumption
outlook to 6 percent growth from 7 percent previously for 2012.
"The main driver for this is China," Kleinfeld told Wall Street
analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.
China's aluminum demand growth was 11 percent in the first
half of the year, he said, but "we believe this is going to come
down in the second half to 7 percent.
"I'm pretty confident given the already announced China
stimulus package which is going into the ground ... (it) will be
picking up speed but this is probably going to take until the
end of the fourth quarter," he said.
Kleinfeld was bullish about Alcoa's downstream businesses,
noting that the aerospace and automobile markets were coming
back strongly from the recession.
"Global aerospace remains solid," with a backlog of 8,500
planes, or eight years work, he said. "In autos, we are seeing
an increase of 11 to 15 percent (annual) growth in North
America."
Airplane maker Boeing Co, truck builder Navistar
International Corp and other manufacturers have been
using more engineered aluminum parts from Alcoa to lighten the
weight of planes and vehicles.
Making aluminum bolts, wheels, aircraft fuselages and other
components for these customers is proving more lucrative for
Alcoa than just supplying basic aluminum of which the price has
dropped to near two-year lows.
Alcoa's core metal-making business is struggling to make a
profit.
"It looks like the tone of the quarter was slightly
better-than-expected, particularly in the downstream business,"
Kuni Chen, an analyst at CRT Capital Group, said of the
company's units that sell to manufacturers.
Alcoa's stock was unchanged from its $9.13 close in
after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
LOWER ALUMINUM PRICES
The Pittsburgh-based company posted a net loss of $143
million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $172
million, or 15 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Excluding charges for settlements with the Environmental
Protection Agency and a joint venture partner in Bahrain, the
company reported a profit of 3 cents per share. On that basis,
it exceeded analyst estimates for a break-even quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $5.8 billion, as a result of a 17
percent drop in aluminum prices year-over-year, said Alcoa,
traditionally the first S&P500 company to report quarterly
earnings.
Despite the beat, some on Wall Street remain cautious.
"It's nice that revenues are up and that Alcoa is suggesting
aluminum demand could double in the next decade, but that's a
decade out," said Bryant Evans, an investment adviser and
portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management.
Kleinfeld reaffirmed Alcoa's long-term outlook global
aluminum demand to double between 2010 and 2020. He
acknowledged there is still a lot of uncertainty, but said
markets are showing signs of some positive growth.
"Markets seem to be driven more by headlines than
fundamentals right now, but Alcoa remains focused on the things
within our control", Kleinfeld said.
"We're capitalizing on pockets of strong growth and
achieving record profitability in our mid and downstream
businesses."
Aluminum prices ended the third quarter at $2,112 per tonne,
about 14 percent lower than in the third quarter of 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Prices have fallen further since the end of the third
quarter and on Tuesday the metal was selling on the spot market
for $2,055 per tonne.
While its downstream businesses have performed well, Alcoa
faces big challenges in its core businesses of mining bauxite
and producing aluminum.
Alcoa recently closed its aluminum smelter on the Italian
island of Sardinia and put it up for sale, citing high power
prices that made the operation uncompetitive.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company announced it had settled a
civil suit brought by Aluminum Bahrain. Without
admitting any liability, Alcoa agreed to make a cash payment to
Alba of $85 million payable in two installments. It will also
supply Alba with raw materials under long-term contracts.
Alcoa took a $40 million charge against its earnings for the
settlement. Alba had accused Alcoa of conspiring
with a businessman to orchestrate bribes in Bahrain and
overcharging it for alumina, a raw material for aluminum.
Alcoa warned there could be an additional charge of $25-$30
million related to the cash costs if there is a settlement with
the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange
Commission, which are both investigating the case.
