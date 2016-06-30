June 30 U.S. metal company Alcoa Inc has
won a long-term $470 million contract to provide aluminum sheet
and plate for Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA's
E2 model, which is scheduled to enter service in 2018, they said
on Thursday.
Alcoa, which is to split in two in the second half of this
year, has been focusing on more advanced aerospace and
automotive products. In recent months, it has announced a deal
to provide a light but tough aluminum alloy for Ford Motor Co's
popular F-150 pickup and aerospace contracts including
titanium seat track assemblies for Boeing Co.
