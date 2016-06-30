June 30 U.S. metal company Alcoa Inc has won a long-term $470 million contract to provide aluminum sheet and plate for Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA's E2 model, which is scheduled to enter service in 2018, they said on Thursday.

Alcoa, which is to split in two in the second half of this year, has been focusing on more advanced aerospace and automotive products. In recent months, it has announced a deal to provide a light but tough aluminum alloy for Ford Motor Co's popular F-150 pickup and aerospace contracts including titanium seat track assemblies for Boeing Co. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)