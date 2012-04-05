April 5 Alcoa Inc said it will slash
alumina production capacity by 390,000 tonnes to offset weak
demand and oversupply.
The company's refining capacity will drop about 4 percent in
the Atlantic region due to the move, the company said.
Alcoa's total global refining capacity is 18 million tonnes
per year, the company said.
Alcoa is taking these steps to avoid aggravating alumina
oversupply in the Atlantic region and to enhance the efficiency
of our refining system," Chris Ayers, president of Alcoa's
global primary products division, said in a statement.
The cuts come after Alcoa cut smelting capacity by 531,000
tonnes in January.
Shares of Alcoa slipped 0.4 percent to $9.77 in premarket
trading.
Alcoa's first-quarter results are due on April 10.
Alcoa's stock price has fallen 46 percent since April 2011.
Aluminum prices have been creeping up slowly and rose in the
first quarter of 2012 to $2,126 per tonne on March 31 from
$2,020 per tonne on Jan. 1. But that is still almost 20 percent
lower than a year ago.