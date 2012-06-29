* Selling hydro project in Tenn, N. Carolina
* Brookfield Renewable Energy to pay $600 mln
* Alcoa, Brookfield stocks up
June 29 Aluminum company Alcoa Inc said
on Friday it will sell its Tapoco hydroelectric project in
Tennessee and North Carolina to Canada's Brookfield Renewable
Energy Partners for $600 million.
Tapoco, a 351-megawatt project located on the Little
Tennessee and Cheoah Rivers in eastern Tennessee and western
North Carolina, is operated by Alcoa Power Generating Inc., a
wholly owned subsidiary of Alcoa.
The transaction will include the four generating stations
and dams, 86 miles of transmission line, and about 14,500 acres
of land, Alcoa said. J.P. Morgan advised the company on the
transaction, which is expected to close by the end of this year.
Alcoa stock was up 2.3 percent at $8.71 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Brookfield rose 49 cents to
C$28.10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Tapoco was originally developed by Alcoa to provide power
for its aluminum smelting and rolling mill operations in Alcoa,
Tennessee. The four dams - Calderwood, Santeetlah, Chilhowee and
Cheoah - came into service between 1919 and 1957.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners operates renewable
power platforms globally. Its portfolio is primarily
hydroelectric, with about 5,000 megawatts of installed capacity.