July 11 Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it
signed new multi-year agreements to supply Airbus with
aluminum sheet and plate and aluminum lithium alloys for
aircraft construction.
Terms of the agreements, signed this week at the Farnborough
Air Show in England, have a value of about $1.4 billion over
their life.
Alcoa said its aluminum products will be used across
virtually all Airbus commercial programs and includes new lower
wing skins on the A320 airliner. Also aluminum lithium
applications will be used on the A350 and A380.
Alcoa's hard alloy extruded products will be supplied from
the company's plants in Lafayette, Indiana, Halethorpe in
Baltimore and Hannover, Germany.
Flat rolled products will be supplied from plants in
Davenport, Iowa, Kitts Green, England and Belaya Kalitva in
Russia, Alcoa said.