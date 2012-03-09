* Next meeting with unions, government is due on March 26
* Alcoa confirms plans to close the smelter by mid-year
* Unions say Alcoa's plan not acceptable
MILAN, March 9 Alcoa aims to reach
a deal with Italian labour unions this month March to clear the
way for a planned shutdown of its aluminium smelter on the
island of Sardinia by mid-year, the U.S. aluminium firm said on
Friday.
Its decision to close its Portovesme smelter, part of its
efforts to cut global output and costs, has run into opposition
from Italy's government, Sardinia's authorities and trade
unions.
"At the next meeting on March 26, Alcoa hopes to reach an
agreement with unions to identify the best solutions for
employees and the involved community and at the same time to
carry out an orderly closing of the plant," Alcoa said in a
comment to Reuters.
Under Italian law, if a large company closing its business
fails to reach an agreement with unions on a layoff procedure,
the government would intervene to help soften job cuts.
That would prolong the smelter closure process for Alcoa
which has said it would not accept a delay.
Alcoa reiterated on Friday its intention to shut the
Portovesme smelter by mid-2012.
Industry Ministry Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti, who is
overseeing efforts to rescue the plant, has asked Alcoa to
review the timing, the ministry said after a meeting with Alcoa
executives and unions on Thursday.
The FIM-CISL metal workers' union called Alcoa's decision to
cut jobs and stop the smelter unacceptable and said after
Thursday's meeting that more time was needed for negotiations
aimed at keeping "industrial continuity of the plant".
Extended talks would help Rome win time to find new buyers
for the smelter and keep jobs.
Labour unions and Sardinian authorities say a shutdown of
the plant, which is one of the main employers on the island,
would cost about 500 jobs at Alcoa and about 1,000 held by
people linked to the smelter and deal a heavy blow to the local
economy.
Alcoa has granted access to information about the plant to
three potential investors - commodities group Glencore,
investment company Klesch and Austria's Hammerer Aluminium
Industries.