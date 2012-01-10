MILAN Jan 10 Italian labour unions want
to convince Alcoa Inc to keep its Portovesme smelter on
the island of Sardinia operating after the company decided to
close operations there to reduce costs, a senior union official
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We should develop a strategy aimed at avoiding job cuts and
at convincing Alcoa to stay at Portovesme," Fabio Enne, general
secretary of the Cisl trade union for Sardinia's region of
Sulcis Iglesiente, said after a meeting between Alcoa
management, unions' representatives and industrialists'
association Confindustria.
Enne said the decision to work with the local authorities of
Sardinia and the national government to persuade Alcoa to change
its plans was shared by other major unions, Gigl and Uil,
present at the meeting.