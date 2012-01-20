* Government to meet potential investors next week
* Alcoa plans to close Portovesme to cut output, costs
* Alcoa declines comment on investor interest in Portovesme
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, Jan 20 Italy is looking for new
investors to take over an aluminium smelter in Sardinia, which
U.S. giant Alcoa plans to close, to soften the blow to
the island's economy and save jobs, Italy's industry ministry
said on Friday.
Alcoa said earlier this month it would close the Portovesme
smelter in Italy and slash output at two Spanish smelters as
part of a broader effort to cut its global output by 12 percent
and reduce costs.
Italy's industry ministry said in a statement it was
committed to finding "sustainable solutions" for the problem of
high energy costs, which had been raised by Alcoa and "which is
one of the conditions for competitiveness of the site".
"At the same time, the government and regional authorities
are planning a series of meetings with investors who have
expressed interest in the plant," the ministry said.
The statement was released after a meeting between
undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti, Sardinia's President Ugo
Cappellacci and other senior officials from the island.
The ministry could not provide more details about potential
investors, a spokesman said.
Alcoa declined to comment on the matter.
Alcoa's decision to shut the smelter, a major employer on
the island, has run into fierce opposition from labour unions
and island authorities, who say it would cost the jobs of about
1,500 people and would hurt the economy.
On Friday, the government reiterated calls for Alcoa to
suspend a collective dismissal procedure, known as mobilita in
Italian, which usually leads to closing a business, and urged
the U.S. group to work with it on the plant's future.
Alcoa rejected such proposals last week and confirmed its
decision to close the Portovesme smelter, one of the most
expensive plants in the group.
In 2010, Italy passed a special decree offering favourable
power supply conditions to some industrial consumers to convince
Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working.