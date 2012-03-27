MILAN, March 27 Italy's Industry Ministry and
trade unions reached a deal on Tuesday with Alcoa to keep
the U.S. company's Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia
running until the end of October, unions said.
The U.S. aluminium group had planned to close the plant by
mid-year.
Under the agreement, Portovesme workers would go into a
temporary layoffs procedure from November if no offer to take
over the plant arrived, the FIM-CISL metal workers' union said
in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Alcoa.
Alcoa said in January it would close the Portovesme smelter
as part of its efforts to cut global output and costs.
The plan has run into fierce opposition from
Italy's government, Sardinia's authorities and trade unions.