MILAN Aug 1 The only potential suitor for Alcoa's Italian smelter has broken off talks with the government, labour unions said on Wednesday, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The U.S. aluminium company had planned to close its Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia by mid-year as part of efforts to cut global output and costs.

Following strong objections from Italian authorities, Alcoa agreed in March to keep the smelter running for a further two months while it looked for buyers.

But the only interested party, German hedge fund Aurelius, pulled out of talks with the government after failing to present a viable industrial plan, the FIM CISL metalworkers union said.

The government has asked Alcoa to consider further offers and further extend the deadline for shutting the smelter, the union said following a meeting with officials.

There was no immediate comment from Rome or Alcoa.

Under the March agreement, Alcoa would start powering down the smelter on Sept. 1 if no letter of intent was signed with an investor by Aug. 31. If no sale was closed by Oct. 31, the shutdown - taking several days - would start on Nov. 1, the U.S. company has said.

Unions and Sardinian authorities say a shutdown would cost about 500 jobs at Alcoa and about 1,000 ancillary ones - a bitter pill to swallow in a country where unemployment is rising and the economy shrinking.