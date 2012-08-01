* Alcoa reiterates ready to keep talks until Aug. 31
* Alcoa says to keep Portovesme emloyees fully employed to
Dec. 31
* Alcoa to provide employees with social protection schemes
MILAN, Aug 1 The only potential suitor for
Alcoa's Italian smelter has broken off talks with the
government, labour unions said on Wednesday, putting hundreds of
jobs at risk.
The U.S. aluminium company had planned to close its
Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia by mid-year as part
of efforts to cut global output and costs.
Following strong objections from Italian authorities, Alcoa
agreed in March to keep the smelter running for a further two
months while it looked for buyers.
But the only interested party, German hedge fund Aurelius,
pulled out of talks with the government after failing to present
a viable industrial plan, the FIM CISL metalworkers union said.
The government has asked Alcoa to consider further offers
and further extend the deadline for shutting the smelter, the
union said following a meeting with officials.
"Although we could not reach an agreement so far, we will
remain open to negotiations through August 31. As agreed by all
parties in March, if there is no letter of intent at that time,
the curtailment process will begin on September 1," Alcoa said
in a statement.
The company said it was committed to keep all of its
Portovesme employees fully employed until Dec. 31. Then it would
maintain the plant for one year to allow for a potential
restart, by another operator, in case circumstances change.
"To allow for this option it is critically important to do
the curtailment in an orderly fashion, it addded.
The company also said it would keep its commitment to
provide employees with an earlier agreed social support package,
including specific Italian schemes such as cassa integrazione
and mobilita, as well as with retraining and professional
assistance to help employees find alternative employment.
"We will work with all stakeholders to minimize the impact
of this curtailment as much as possible," it said.
Under the March agreement, Alcoa would start powering down
the smelter on Sept. 1 if no letter of intent was signed with an
investor by Aug. 31. If no sale was closed by Oct. 31, the
shutdown - taking several days - would start on Nov. 1, the U.S.
company has said.
Unions and Sardinian authorities say a shutdown would cost
about 500 jobs at Alcoa and about 1,000 ancillary ones - a
bitter pill to swallow in a country where unemployment is rising
and the economy shrinking.