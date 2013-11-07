NEW YORK Nov 7 Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it supports the London Metal Exchange's latest effort to resolve a years-long crisis over its warehousing policy and improve transparancy.

In a statement after the LME announced sweeping changes to the way it regulates its vast warehousing network, the U.S. producer called on the exchange to give a clear outline on when it plans to implement the new rules.

"The immediate next step is for the LME to provide a clear timeline in which to implement this change," it said.

"Alcoa believes this is key to ensuring a more transparent system which increases fairness and improves market function."