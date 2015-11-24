(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Harvey is currently, not
Nov 24 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said
it named Roy Harvey chief executive of its traditional aluminum
smelting and refining operations, which would be separated from
its faster growing plane and car parts business.
Harvey, 41, is currently the president of Alcoa's global
primary products business, where he manages the operations of
aluminum smelters, alumina refineries and bauxite mines.
Alcoa said in September it would split into two, as
shareholders sought higher returns amid a commodity slump.
A global glut of aluminum has led to depressed prices,
battering Alcoa's stock, which has nearly halved in one year.
Alcoa had previously said its current CEO Klaus Kleinfeld
would helm its plane and car parts business, which is yet to be
named.
The company also said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer
William Oplinger would continue in the same role at its smelting
and refining business, which will retain the Alcoa name
following the split.
Ken Giacobbe, who is currently the finance chief of Alcoa's
engineered products and solutions business, will be the CFO of
its plane and car parts business.
The separation of the two businesses is expected to be
completed in the second half of next year.
