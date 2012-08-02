* To supply aluminum drill pipe for shale gas wells
* Pipes allow deeper drilling, more efficiency
* Alcoa stock closes down 2.9 percent
By Steve James
Aug 2 Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it won a
contract to supply drill pipe made of an aluminum alloy to
Pennsylvania General Energy, which operates natural gas wells in
the Marcellus Shale formation of Pennsylvania.
The use of aluminum instead of steel, which is more common
for drill pipe, will allow PGE to drill deeper and will also
require less energy, the drilling company said.
The announcement highlights the growing use of aluminum and
aluminum alloys as a substitute for steel. Aircraft and motor
vehicle manufacturers are using more aluminum, as it is as
strong as steel but lighter.
Alcoa said it will produce 3,500 feet of 4.5 inch drill pipe
for PGE, which will allow it to extend the reach of drilling
rigs on natural gas wells to about 7,500 feet. That is 1,000
feet deeper than conventional steel drill pipe can penetrate
without using larger, more costly rigs, the aluminum company
said.
Alcoa did not divulge financial details of the deal.
"The high strength-to-weight ratio of Alcoa pipe will allow
PGE to drill deeper with less energy-intensive rigs and to
maintain a smaller drilling footprint, which is a win for PGE,
our land owners, and the environment," said Justin Hansen, PGE's
drilling engineer.
The drill pipe is a tapered, high-strength, aluminum alloy
tube coupled with proprietary thermal connection technology that
allows steel tool joints to attach to the aluminum pipe. This
improves the strength-to-weight ratio and gives it the
capability to be used with steel pipe.
Alcoa said its pipe design and construction make it up to 50
percent lighter than steel pipe, yet with the durability and
strength of steel.
"For deep drilling, it is possible to move twice the amount
of Alcoa pipe than steel pipe, with reduced torque and drag,
making Alcoa pipe the preferred drill pipe for efficient
deep-drilling exploration," said Dr. Jamal Righi, general
manager of Alcoa's Oil & Gas division.
Alcoa spokeswoman Libby Archell said aluminum drill pipe was
not new, but was getting more exposure with the recent surge in
U.S. natural gas production. It is particularly suited to the
horizontal drilling typical of gas wells, in which gas is
extracted from seams between rock formations.
Alcoa stock closed down 2.9 percent at $8.18 on the New York
Stock exchange on Thursday.