March 28 Alcoa Inc said it would cut
147,000 metric tons of capacity at two aluminum smelters in
Brazil as increased costs have made the plants uncompetitive.
Alcoa had placed 460,000 metric tons of smelting capacity
under review last May.
The company said its total smelting capacity would fall by
about 800,000 metric tons, or 21 percent, once all announced
curtailments and closures were complete.
Alcoa said it expected the capacity cuts at Sao Luis and
Pocos de Caldas smelters to be complete by the end of May.
