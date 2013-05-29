BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q1 passenger revenue per ASM 10.26 cents to 10.31 cents
May 29 Moody's Investors Service downgraded aluminum producer Alcoa Inc. on Wednesday, citing weak aluminum prices and a tough market for the company's primary metals business.
Moody's cut Alcoa's senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba1 from Baa3, and assigned a corporate family rating of Ba1. It said the firm's rating outlook is stable.
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 22,291 ounces, up 5 pct year-over-year, with 214,000 tonnes of ore processed