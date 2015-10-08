(New throughout, adds more details on split of company,
additional comments from executives)
By Meredith Davis
Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by slumping prices
for aluminum and other commodities and unfavorable foreign
exchange rates.
"The biggest challenges were commodities prices being under
pressure and the wide currency swings," Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa's
chief executive officer told Reuters.
Alcoa's shares fell about 5 percent in extended trading.
Alcoa said last month it will separate into two companies.
One will provide "value added" materials such as airplane and
car parts to manufacturers. The other, "upstream business" will
consist of Alcoa's traditional aluminum smelting operations.
One key question moving forward is how the two companies
will divide debt and pension liabilities. Alcoa executives said
during the conference call with analysts that the overall
underfunded pension status is 78 percent and only the minimum
payment is being made, so the unfunded status is not being
significantly reduced.
Alcoa's third-quarter revenue slid to $5.6 billion, down 21
percent mainly due to closures of non-competitive facilities,
Kleinfeld said. The decline in revenue was partially offset by a
10 percent increase from aerospace, automotive and acquisition
growth, he said.
"For us, when you look at the upstream side, our revenues
are down, but some of it is absolutely part of the
transformation and it is a good thing," he said.
Net income attributable to Alcoa fell to $44 million, or 2
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $149
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Alcoa earned 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Alcoa to earn 13 cents per
share on sales of $5.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange prices fell to
six-year lows toward the end of September, a nearly 20 percent
drop from a year earlier.
The company believes global aluminum demand will grow by 6.5
percent in 2015 and will double during this decade, Kleinfeld
said.
Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum
surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a
762,000-tonne surplus.
It said it expects a aluminum market deficit in 2016, though
it did not specify how much.
"On the value-add side, China does not play such an
important role for us. Most of our business is in North America,
Europe and developed countries," Kleinfeld said.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago, Sneha Banerjee and
Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)