Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a slide in
aluminum prices that has prompted the company to separate the
smelting operations from the faster-growing plane and car parts
business.
Alcoa's shares fell 4.3 percent in extended trading.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange prices fell to
six-year lows towards the end of September, a nearly 20 percent
drop from a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Alcoa fell to $44 million, or 2
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $149
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Alcoa earned 7 cents per share.
Sales fell 10.7 percent to $5.57 billion.
Analysts on average had expected Alcoa to earn 13 cents per
share on sales of $5.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
