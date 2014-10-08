Oct 8 Alcoa Inc has decreased its estimate for
the global aluminum market deficit this year due to smelter
restarts in China, the world's No. 1 producer, a senior
executive said on Wednesday on a conference call to discuss
third-quarter earnings.
The U.S. aluminum producer expects demand to outpace supply
by 671,000 tonnes this year, down from a previous estimate of
930,000 tonnes, Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said.
In July, Alcoa increased its market deficit estimate to
930,000 tonnes due to capacity cuts in China.
Higher aluminum prices have prompted some Chinese smelters
to abandon production cutbacks and are seen leading to restarts
of other plants, chipping away at what was expected to be the
first global deficit after years of oversupply.
A rally in London Metal Exchange futures contracts this year
plus record premiums, or charges to obtain physical material,
have sharply improved the financial stance of many smelters that
were in the red last year.
Aluminum prices surged 27 percent in the first seven months
of the year to an 18-month peak. They have since given up some
of those gains but are still up about 8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)