NEW YORK, July 8 Alcoa Inc has increased its
estimate for the global aluminum market deficit this year due to
capacity cuts in China, the world's No. 1 producer, a senior
executive said on Tuesday in a conference call to discuss
second-quarter earnings.
The U.S. aluminum producer expects demand to outpace supply
by 930,000 tonnes this year, up from its previous estimate of
730,000 tonnes, William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer, said.
Oversupply in alumina, a key raw material for making
aluminum, will fall to an estimated 800,000 tonnes from 2.2
million tonnes expected previously due to lower output from
India and higher imports from China, he said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)