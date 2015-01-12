(New throughout, adds company comment, background, result
details, link to graphic)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 12 Metals company Alcoa Inc
on Monday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
swinging from a year-earlier loss due to a boost from automotive
demand, higher aluminum prices and lower energy costs.
Alcoa also forecast solid demand this year for its aerospace
and automotive products.
The New York-based company has been investing in more
advanced aerospace and automotive products, while selling off
some of its more traditional yet costly smelting facilities.
"Our strong fourth quarter capped a pivotal year as we
significantly accelerated Alcoa's transformation," Chief
Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld said in a statement.
Alcoa reported a net profit of $159 million versus a loss of
$2.3 billion a year earlier. Excluding restructuring costs,
Alcoa's net profit was $432 million.
Alcoa said its restructuring costs in the fourth quarter
totaled $200 million.
Earnings per share were 11 cents, compared with a loss per
share of $2.19 in the fourth quarter of 2013. Excluding
restructuring costs, earnings per share for the latest quarter
totaled 33 cents, beating Wall Street analyst forecasts of 27
cents.
Revenue was $6.4 billion, above analyst expectations of
$6.03 billion.
In the fourth quarter, Alcoa sold off stakes in smelting
operations as part of its move away from its higher-cost,
traditional bread-and-butter business. But the after-tax
operating income at its aluminum business almost tripled as
aluminum prices rose and Alcoa benefited from a stronger U.S.
dollar and declining energy costs in an energy-intensive
business.
As part of its continued investment in specialized products,
the company announced in mid-December it was buying TITAL, a
German maker of titanium and aluminum structural castings for
aircraft engines and airframes.
Alcoa said it expects global aerospace sales to rise between
9 and 10 percent in 2015 and expects global automotive
production to rise between 2 and 4 percent, driven by
replacement demand and demand in China.
In after-market trading, Alcoa shares were up more than 1
percent at $16.40.
Graphic:
here
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Leslie
Adler and David Gregorio)