Oct 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit despite lower revenue, due to cost-cutting measures and lower income tax provisions.

The New York-based company reported net profit for the third quarter of $166 million, or 33 cents per share, up from $44 million, or 6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)