(Adds CEO comments following conference call, industry context)
By Nicole Mordant
July 8 Alcoa Inc's chief executive
officer said on Tuesday the aluminum company would push deeper
into the market for more profitable finished products like truck
wheels and aircraft fuselages as it reported quarterly results
that beat analysts' expectations.
At the same time, CEO Klaus Kleinfeld said Alcoa was focused
on cutting costs and improving the performance of its
traditional commodity business, which has been hit by weaker
aluminum prices.
Alcoa's shares rose as much as 2 percent in after-hours
trading. The company's stock price is up nearly 40 percent this
year.
"The transformation of Alcoa truly is in high gear and the
results show this. Our strategy is working," Kleinfeld said on a
conference call.
Alcoa's strategy to boost value-added fabricated product
output and broaden its footprint in other light-weight materials
like nickel, titanium and lithium has partially offset the pain
of prolonged weak underlying primary aluminum prices on the
London Metal Exchange, which have been close to or below
breakeven for many smelters over the past year.
Alcoa has idled or permanently closed loss-making smelting
capacity as it ramps up its smelter complex in Saudi Arabia,
which will be the world's lowest-cost.
While LME prices have recovered recently, hitting a one-year
high of $1,950 per tonne on Tuesday, a massive stockpile of
metal continues to cast a long shadow over market sentiment.
"They are certainly very aggressively altering their
portfolio, becoming less cyclical, less economically sensitive,
more value added, more profitable - transforming," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Bedford Hills, New
York-based Solaris Asset Management, which owns Alcoa bonds.
On rising truck orders, Alcoa on Tuesday increased its 2014
growth estimate for the North America commercial transportation
market to a range of 10 to 14 percent, up from a previous range
of 5 to 9 percent in the first quarter.
The company kept unchanged its growth estimates for other
end markets.
BY THE NUMBERS
Releasing second-quarter results on Tuesday, Alcoa said it
earned $138 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a loss
of $119 million, or a loss of 11 cents, a year earlier. Sales
were flat at $5.8 billion.
Excluding the impact of special items, earnings were $216
million, or 18 cents a share for the three months ended June.
That compared with earnings of $76 million, or 7 cents a share,
in the same period a year ago.
Analysts expected earnings of 12.4 cents a share on revenue
of $5.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcoa said that all of its business segments were profitable
during the quarter. The Engineered Products and Solutions unit,
its downstream business, achieved its highest results with
after-tax operating income of $204 million.
Alcoa has long been the first S&P 500 company to report
results each quarter, and since aluminum is used by some key
industries, including the automotive, aerospace and construction
sectors, some see it as a bellwether for the earnings season.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; additional reporting
by Susan Taylor and Cameron French in Toronto and Josephine
Mason in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)