Oct 8 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to
higher aluminum prices and premiums although it recorded
restructuring charges on a smelter closure.
Net income was $149 million, or 12 cents a share, compared
with $24 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier. Sales rose to $6.2
billion from $5.8 billion. After the results were announced, the
company's stock rose 20 cents in after-hours trading to $16.26.
Excluding the impact of special items, Alcoa's earnings were
$370 million, or 31 cents a share for the three months ended
September. Analysts expected earnings of 22.7 cents a share on
revenue of $5.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcoa traditionally has been the first S&P 500 company to
report quarterly results. Because it supplies several major
industries, some see it as a bellwether for the broader U.S.
economy, but its performance often diverges from its markets and
the economy as a whole.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Allison Martell
in Toronto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)