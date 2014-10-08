(Updates with CEO interview, more results details, analyst
comment)
By Allison Martell and Nicole Mordant
Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected increase in third-quarter profit on
Wednesday as higher aluminum prices and lower costs drove a
recovery in its business unit that produces aluminum.
In an interview, Alcoa Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said
the "upstream" raw materials business had its best quarter since
the 2008 economic slump. "Our performance this time is more
great proof that our strategy is working," he said.
The aluminum company traditionally has been one of the first
S&P 500 companies to report quarterly results, and some see it
as a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy because it supplies
major industries such as auto and airplane manufacturing.
Alcoa's stock rose 2 percent in after-hours trading to
$16.42. It is up 50 percent this year, outperforming the market
and aluminum prices.
In the third quarter, Alcoa's net income rose to $149
million, or 12 cents a share, from $24 million, or 2 cents, even
as it took restructuring charges for smelter closures.
Alcoa's growing business making specialized goods for
automotive and aerospace customers has helped offset a weak
market for less-processed aluminum. The company has also been
working to improve costs.
Third-quarter after-tax operating income in Alcoa's primary
metals unit, which houses its aluminum mining, refining and
smelting operations, jumped to $245 million from $8 million. It
also benefited from an increase in average realized prices to
$2,538 a tonne from $2,180.
Alcoa has been shutting higher-cost smelting capacity as its
joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co expands.
Kleinfeld said the Saudi operation is fully ramped up and
already profitable.
Asked if Alcoa would close more smelting capacity, Kleinfeld
said the company was still targeting lower costs: "We are not
done yet," he said.
RESULTS BEAT MARKET EXPECTATIONS
Excluding special items, Alcoa's earnings jumped to $370
million, or 31 cents a share, in the third quarter, exceeding
the 23 cents a share that analysts on average were expecting.
Sales rose to 7 percent to $6.2 billion.
"They beat on earnings, and they beat on revenue, and
revenue is a key for investors here. They want to see growth,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group.
For the second time this year, Alcoa increased its 2014
estimate of production growth for the North America commercial
transportation market - an important end market for the company
- to a range of 16 to 20 percent from 10 to 14 percent in the
second quarter.
After a steep drop, aluminum prices surged 27 percent in the
seven months through August to a 18-month peak. They have since
given up some gains but are up about 8 percent on the year.
Alcoa's downstream business unit, which has become a bigger
contributor to profits, reported record after-tax operating
income of $209 million, up 9 percent.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Allison Martell
in Toronto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)