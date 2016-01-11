(Repeats with graphics link)
CHICAGO Jan 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc
on Monday reported a quarterly net loss after charges related to
shuttering parts of its traditional smelting business.
The New York-based company has been curtailing smelting
capacity as the industry endures tumbling prices amid rising
trade tensions with China. Alcoa said last week it would close a
plant in Evansville, Indiana, which would bring U.S. aluminum
output to its lowest level in more than 65 years.
London Metal Exchange aluminum prices, CMAL3, which fell
18.6 percent in 2015, are hovering near 6-1/2 year lows as
demand wanes in top-consumer China. The Midwest premium AL-PREM
paid to producers on top of the LME price has fallen more than
60 percent to about 8.9 cents a pound from record highs last
year.
In September, Alcoa announced it would split in two,
spinning off its value-added aerospace and car parts business
from its traditional aluminum smelting business that includes
bauxite and alumina. The split will take place in the second
half of this year and questions remain on how the company will
divide up debt and pension liabilities between the two new
entities.
Earlier on Monday, in good news for the added-value portion
of Alcoa's business, the company announced a $1.5 billion
long-term contract with General Electric Co's aviation
unit to supply components used in aircraft engines.
That follows several other major contracts in the aerospace
industry the company announced during the last quarter.
"These contracts demonstrate that the push toward
value-added business continues to show good results," Chief
Executive Klaus Kleinfeld told Reuters in an interview after the
results were announced.
But Kleinfeld said Alcoa's traditional business still faced
"massive headwinds" from falling aluminum prices.
Alcoa on Monday posted a fourth-quarter loss of $500 million
or 39 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $159
million or 11 cents a share a year earlier.
Excluding charges for shuttering capacity and income tax
charges, Alcoa would have posted a profit of $65 million or 4
cents a share, above analyst expectations of 2 cents per share.
Alcoa said it expected global aluminum demand to rise 6
percent in 2016 versus 2015. The company said global aerospace
sales should increase between 8 percent and 9 percent this year,
while global automotive production should rise between 1 percent
and 4 percent.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Peter Cooney)