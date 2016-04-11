CHICAGO, April 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly profit, with results hurt by low alumina and aluminum prices, the strong U.S. dollar and plant closures or divestments.

The New York-based company posted a first-quarter net profit of $16 million or 0 cents per share, down from $195 million or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 2 cents.

