Jan 8 Alcoa Inc reported a fourth-quarter
profit on Tuesday as cost cuts helped offset a drop in aluminum
prices.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of
$242 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of
$191 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.89 billion.
The Pittsburgh-based company expected global aluminum demand
to rise 7 percent in 2013.
Following are initial reactions of analysts and investors:
BRIDGET FREAS, ANALYST WITH MORNINGSTAR INC, CHICAGO:
"Look, the stock is trading the same place it was a year
ago. It's difficult to make money with aluminum prices at these
levels, but consumption is holding up well. Aluminum prices
averaged $2,000 a ton in the fourth quarter and they need higher
prices for consistent profitability."
(Reporting By Anna L. Driver in Houston,; Editing by Patricia
Kranz)