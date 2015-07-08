(Add detail on China exports, government stance, quotes)
NEW YORK, July 8 Alcoa Inc said Wednesday
it expects Chinese exports of semi-finished aluminum to slow as
prices drop and Beijing increases oversight, even as the U.S.
company blamed the world's top producer and consumer for a
ballooning global surplus.
Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld said shipments of
semis, including profiles and plates used to make window frames
and beer cans, will likely drop as prices in the international
market fall. He also said he believes Beijing is prepared to
deal with the export surge, which is not in line with government
policy.
Producers, including Alcoa and Rusal, have
recently blasted China's swelling exports as a factor behind
plunging primary aluminum prices.
Alcoa on Wednesday doubled its forecast for the aluminum
surplus this year, as China has not cut output as much as
expected.
Asked if he was considering launching a trade case against
China, Kleinfeld said the company was considering all options.
"But at this point in time, I'm relatively optimistic that
the Chinese will take care of it," he said in a conference call
to discuss lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Kleinfeld said Chinese officials made clear to him when he
traveled to Beijing four weeks ago that the rise in exports was
not part of their policy and that they were looking into the
issue, he said.
Kleinfeld calls China's semis shipments "fake" because they
are produced and shipped to avoid an export tax on primary
aluminum, only to be re-melted into primary aluminum by the end
user.
Supply will outpace global demand by 760,000 tonnes this
year, some 400,000 tonnes higher than its previous forecast,
Alcoa Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said on the call.
"This is largely driven by the lack of follow through on
curtailments on unprofitable operating capacity even with the
recent pressure on metal prices," he said.
Oversupply in China will be 2.2 million tonnes this year, up
from 1.8 million tonnes previously, he said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown and Cynthia
Osterman)